Stock market gains, closes higher by 0.50%

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian bourse on Monday ended on a positive note as the All Share Index stood at 0.50% to close at 51,962.85 points from the previous close of 51,705.61 points.

On the other hand, Market Capitalisation stood at 0.50% to close at N28.014 trillion from the previous figure of N27.875 trillion, thereby adding N77 billion.

An aggregate of 266.5 million units of shares were traded in 5,050 deals, valued at N2.6 billion.

The Market Breadth ended on a positive note as 18 equities ended as gainers against 16 equities that plummeted in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ecobank led the gainers’ pack with 9.79% growth to end at N10.65 from the previous close of N9.70

JOHNHOLT, LINKAGE ASSURANCE and Okomu Oil among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 9.43% and 8.53% respectively.

Percentage Losers

PZ led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N11.25 from the previous close of N12.50.

Eterna Plc and RTBRISCOE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.33% and 6.25% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Living Trust Mortgage Bank traded 64.7 million units of its shares in 2 deals, valued at N77.6 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 31.8 million units of its shares in 123 deals, valued at N39.66 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 29.3 million units of its shares in 169 deals, valued at N275 million.