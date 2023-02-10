Stock market declines by 0.12% admits profit taking in 16 stocks

Nigerian stock market on Thursday declined admits profit taking in 16 stocks.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.12% to close at 54,359.90 points from the previous close of 54,427.05 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.12% to close at N29.608 trillion from the previous close of N29.645 trillion, thereby shedding N37 billion.

An aggregate of 225 million units of shares were traded in 3,339 deals, valued at N3 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 14 equities emerged as gainers against 16 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Redstar Express led other gainers with 9.49% growth to close at N2.77 from the previous close of 2.53.

Transnatonal Express, Sunu Assurance and TRIPPLEG among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.46%, 9.37% and 8.70% respectively.

Percentage Losers

GLAXOSMITH led other price decliners as it shed 7.91% of its share price to close at N6.40 from the previous close of N6.95.

VARITAS KAPITAL and WAPIC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 4.76% and 4.44% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 22 million units of its shares in 250 deals, valued at N559 million.

FBNH traded about 10 million units of its shares in 94 deals, valued at N121.9 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 5 million units of its shares in 188 deals, valued at N136 million.