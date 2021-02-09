Adebayo Obajemu

Sterling Bank Plc has entered into a partnership with Mercy Corps to train more than 90, 000 farmers on better agricultural practices to improve output and grow the sector.

The bank in a statement on Monday said this was part of efforts to improve agriculture in Nigeria.

It stated that the programme tagged, ‘Feed the future Nigeria rural resilience activity is a five-year programme funded by United States Agency for International Development, under the USAID’s Feed the Future Project.

Giving details of the intervention during the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding which held virtually, the Group Head, Agriculture, and Solid Mineral Finance, Sterling Bank, Bukola Awosanya, said the partnership with Mercy Corps Nigeria was in tandem with the financial institution’s commitment to the economic recovery of the country as recession and food inflation bit harder.

Awosanya said Sterling Bank, which had consistently worked to stimulate the growth of Nigeria’s economy for six decades, understood that working with relevant stakeholders was critical and, therefore, was at the heart of the bank’s professional service and interventionist policies