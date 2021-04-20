Adebayo Obajemu

Sterling Bank recently launched a mobile app that empowers merchants to use their mobile phones as Point-of-Sales systems called ‘OnePay for Business’.

According to the bank, it allows merchants and their customers to receive and make cardless, contactless and cashless payment for goods and services in a near-cash form using QR code, bluetooth and PaywithSpecta.

The Group Head, Digital Banking, Sterling Bank, Dipo Alabede, said introducing OnePay for Business in Lagos met the need for a hygienic payment method in a COVID-19 world.

According to him, the contactless payment feature on the app is essential for merchants and customers because it keeps both safe as the world combats the coronavirus pandemic. It is also an effortless way to make payments.”