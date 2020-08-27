By OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, president of the Africa Development Bank (AFDB) on his reelection for second term of five years.

Buhari who took to his twitter handle, @MBuhari to praise the 56-year-old former minister of agriculture on his reelection on Thursday, said his victory is well-deserved.

“I congratulate Akinwunmi Adesina on his re-election for a second term in office as President of the Africa Development Bank Group @AfDB_Group. It is a well deserved victory. I have no doubt that in this second term Dr. Adesina will accomplish even more of his lofty vision for the Bank,” Buhari said.

“I thank the African Union for its early endorsement of Dr. Adesina, and also thank the shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly for his re-election victory.”