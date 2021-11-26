By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

An ace broadcaster and former Nigerian ambassador to Phillipine, Dr. Yemi Farounbi has urged the school leavers to start preparing for what they want to become in future right from their school days, as according to him it is the only antidote to the bane unemployment in the country.

Farounbi noted that lack of employment opportunity is the major problem confronting the nation, stressing that employment education should be given to school leavers right from their school days.

The diplomat stated this during a stakeholders meeting and presentation of a book tagged “Employment Education, the New Imperative” for the who is who in education sector in Osun state.

That presentation was organised by From School To Work Africa (FROSTOW) in collaboration with the state Ministry of Education, in Osogbo on Thursday.

According to him, every school leaver should start preparing for work after school from elementary stage, adding that skill acquisition should be embedded in every school curriculum to allow school leavers not only to be self reliant, but also to be able to practicalize what they have been taught in the school.

He implored government at all levels to give priority to teaching of skill acquisition in schools so that unemployment could be drastically reduced.

In his own remarks, spokesperson for FROSTOW, Prince Abiodun Lufadeju said a major cause of unemployment in Nigeria is lack of employment education.

He noted that what the society need is to change perspective on the issue of work after school.

Lufadeju noted that the book, “From School to Work” is a concept borne out of the passion to educate school leavers on entrepreneurship, skill acquisition and employability which are the key to transform what the students learnt in the school to practicability.

He noted that the aspect of thinking on how to translate the result given to students after school to employment opportunity is lost when the teacher only teaches them how to pass their examination, adding that school should be used to learn how to solve problem of livelihood not for having result alone.