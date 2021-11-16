By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The ancient town of Orile Owu, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, will play host to prominent guests home and abroad for the 30th Owu National Convention.

The celebration will bring sons and daughters of the soil to come together to share a great moment together.

Among dignitaries expected at the event which is billed to hold between 10th and 11th of December are former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola; former SSG to Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, and over 40 monarchs of kingdoms across the country.

Speaking at a pre Owu National Convention meeting held at the palace of Olowu of Orile Owu, the National President of Royal Union of Owu People (RUOP National Youth Wing), Alhaji Hakeem Yusuf said the meeting was significant as issues that have to do with the convention was deliberated.

Yusuf said the Owu nation is not only working for the development of Owu sons and daughters, but also Nigeria as a country.

He also said although Owu indigenes at home and abroad gather every year to enhance their unity, its objective is to ensure a better country where individuals could thrive.

He said: “The general meeting of RUOP National Youth is summoned to celebrate on some Important issues especially on the forthcoming Owu National Convention which is billed to take place between 10th and 11th of December.

“As a matter of fact, apart from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and his counterparts from Ogun state would be available. We would still have the privilege of bringing about 40 Owu monarchs across the South West Nigeria. We are expecting hundreds of thousands of prominent Nigerians and business Tycoons to grace the occasion.

“On the some of the programmes line up for the celebration of the National Convention, President of ROUP National Youth Wing said on Friday December 10, there would be free medical outreach, following by special Jumat service and football game competition.”

He urged sons and daughters of Owu home and abroad to continue to live in peace and harmony, saying where there is peace there is always a progress.

Also speaking, the Osun State President of RUOP National Youth Wing, Comrade Adebisi Olumide-Adesina said they have a lot of programme coming fro the youth to make this year Owu National Convention a memorable one.

Adesina, popularly called Comrade Milo, emphasized the Importance of unity and harmony among Owu Indigenes, urging them to work for the unity of Owu nation and Nigeria.

He said: “Owu nation is working for Nigeria’s development. Yes part of our objective is to enhance unity among all the Owu sons and daughters but while we are doing that, we are also helping Government in nation building because government alone it.”

He further said that the convention will provide the needed opportunity for collective reasoning, objective appraisal and critical assessment of the goals of the town for sustainable development.