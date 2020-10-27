Adebayo Obajemu

Stanbic IBTC on Monday published its third quarter report for the period ended 30, September 2020. The Holding Company reported a gross earnings of N183.29 billion, up by 4.05% from N176.16 billion reported in the third quarter of 2019.

Stanbic IBTC declared a profit after tax of N66.16 billion, up by 19.1% from N55.55 billion achieved in Q3, 2019. Earnings per share for the period under review is N5.96.

With reference to the share price of N44, the P.E ratio of Stanbic IBTC is calculated as 7.39x with earnings yield of 13.54%