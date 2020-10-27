Adebayo Obajemu

Portland Paint & Products Plc published its Q3’20 financial report on Monday 26thOctober which showed that the company in its unaudited financial report for the period ended 30th September, 2020 filed N1.229bn, shedding 38.43% from N1.996bn reported in quarter three of 2019.

For the period under review, Portland Paint reported a loss of N115mn from a Profit after tax of N96 million reported last same period in 2019.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the firm declined to a deficit of 15 kobo from 12 kobo reported in the third quarter of 2019, with reference to the share price of N2.05, the P.E ratio as calculated stands at -14.09x with earnings yield of -7.10%.