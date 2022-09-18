St. Finbarr`s College Old Boys Association says it is organising a two-day international business expo to lay the foundations for good business policies, gain innovative insights as well as new ideas, best business practices, and ease of doing business for small businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs and mainly been able to compete favourably with global economies.

Bosede Odelusi, the immediate past 2nd Vice President of the association, disclosed this in a statement made available to Business Hallmark on Thursday.

Quoting the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Odelusi noted that small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria have contributed about 48% of the national GDP in the last five years.

According to him, with a total number of about 17.4 million, they account for about 50% of industrial jobs and nearly 90% of the manufacturing sector, in terms of a number of enterprises.

According to the statement, the expo is set to become a one-stop event having the support of important organizations and our partners. It will set the scene, create domestic opportunities for the small business sector, and enhance global competitiveness. It will also forge relationships and produce a viable environment whereby small businesses can compete and thrive. The overall idea is geared toward entrepreneurs more interested in doing than dreaming.

The aim according to Mr. Lekan Badejo who is the Director, the conference of the trade expo, is to highlight and recognize the crucial role played by small and medium-scale organizations, start-ups, and innovators within and outside the association; it also provides a unique opportunity to further boost trade exchange among exhibitors, build business relationships and networks with value and at the same time to have a little fun.

Incidentally, this trade expo will be a first of its kind in the history of the Old Students association in Nigeria. Conference papers would be delivered by distinguished international speakers from the school to share insight and valuable experiences on different spheres of the economy which will be followed by exhibition of goods and services by various vendors and service providers , with rewards, and incentives. This year’s conference and trade expo would hold at the prestigious St. Finbarr’s College Akoka, Lagos from 28th -29th October 2022. It is therefore open to the general public.

Father Joseph Slattery established St.Finbar`s College Akoka in 1956. It was the first Technical College in Nigeria. The Secondary school is well known for sports and academic excellence.