Spurs beat Ajax to set up all English Champions League final

English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday came from two goals down to beat Ajax Amsterdam 3 – 2 in Holland to qualify for UEFA Champions League final.

Tottenham which lost the first leg 0 – 1 at home to Ajax fortnight ago, saw their woes compounded when they went down fives minutes into the second leg at Amsterdam by Matthijs de Legt early goal.

The team conceded yet another goal in the 35th minute, courtesy of Hakim Ziyech and had gone into half time break trailing 3- 0 on aggregate and 2-0 on the night.

However, they returned in the second half with spectacular vigour. In the 55th minute, Brazilian midfielder, Lucas Moura pulled one goal back. One soon became two in the 59th minute courtesy of same Moura.

The phenomenal Brazilian completed his hatrick in stoppage time to hand Tottenham 2-3 win on the night, 3-3 aggregate. But it is the English side who go through to final on away goals rule.

They will meet Liverpool, which had on Tuesday night overcome Spanish giants, Barcelona 4 – 0 to upturn a 3-0 deficit in spectacular fashion, at the finals in Madrid on June 1, in what is an all English affair.