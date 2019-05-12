Breaking: Man City claim second successive Premiership title

Manchester City became the first team to win back-to-back Premier League titles since 2009 after hammering Brighton at the Amex.

Knowing victory would clinch the title, they fell behind on 27 minutes but Sergio Aguero levelled just 83 seconds later before Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan ensured victory and the Premier League trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who end the campaign just two points shy of last season’s record-breaking 100-point haul, become the first team to retain the title since Manchester United in 2009.

Guardiola is only the third manager after Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to win successive Premier League titles.

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations among the visiting supporters, who had been stunned into silence early in the first half as news of Sadio Mane’s opener for title rivals Liverpool against Wolves filtered through.

Events took a turn for the worse for City not long afterwards as Glenn Murray capitalised on some indecisive defending to nod the Seagulls in front from point-blank range.

However, City quickly levelled and ended comfortable winners – denying second-placed Liverpool their first title in 29 years. (BBC)