SPIN Hosts Inaugural Scientific Committee Induction

The Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) convened its inaugural Scientific Committee Induction on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The virtual event, themed “Mainstreaming Sustainability in Africa: Professionalism, Standardization, and Capabilities,” brought together distinguished scholars, industry leaders, and sustainability professionals to chart a path for Africa-centric sustainability solutions.

Moderated by Dr. Mories Atoki (Hon.), SPIN’s Legal Director, and headlined by First Bank of Nigeria PLC, the event featured keynote addresses and panel discussions with globally recognized experts. These included Professor Kenneth Amaeshi, President of SPIN and Professor of Sustainable Finance at the European University Institute. Professor Amaeshi stressed the importance of “decolonizing sustainability frameworks” and prioritizing local contexts. He noted, “Africa must redefine sustainability on its own terms, balancing environmental, social, and economic imperatives unique to our realities.”

Vice President Ini Abimbola, while administering the SPIN induction oath, charged the newly inducted scientific committee members to advance professionalism, drive standardization, and strengthen capacity building in sustainability, ultimately shaping the future of sustainability in Africa.

The newly inducted scientific committee of the Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN) comprises seven distinguished scholars and practitioners. Professor Emmanuel Adegbite, Professor of Accounting and Corporate Governance at Nottingham University Business School, emphasized the critical role of corporate governance in driving sustainable business practices. Professor Judy Muthuri, Professor of Sustainable Business and Development at the University of West Indies, stressed the importance of integrating indigenous knowledge and community-led approaches into sustainability strategies.

The committee members highlighted the complexities of sustainability in Africa. Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, Professor of Global Climate Governance and Public Policy at the University of Bristol, advocated for justice-centered policies that address historical inequities. Professor Uwafiokun Idemudia, Dean of the College of Social and Applied Human Sciences at the University of Guelph, called for multi-stakeholder collaboration to mitigate environmental degradation. Dr. Adaeze Okoye, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Lead at the University of Brighton, underscored the need for regulatory frameworks that promote equity and inclusion.

The committee emphasized innovative approaches to sustainability, featuring expert insights from renowned thought leaders. Dr. Natalie Beinisch, Co-founder of the Circular Economy Innovation Partnership, shared insights on leveraging circular economy principles. Professor Tazeeb Rajwani, Chaired Professor of International Business and Strategy at Surrey Business School, analyzed geopolitical shifts impacting sustainability practices and emphasized the need for African businesses to develop resilient, context-specific strategies.

Building on these insights, Ismail Omamegbe, SPIN’s Director of Advocacy and Stakeholder Engagement, outlined the committee’s roadmap. “We look forward to our new scientific committee members’ insights in shaping our research agenda, policy formulation, and capacity-building initiatives,” he stated.

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Eunice Sampson, SPIN’s Director of Learning and Development, reaffirmed the committee’s vision. “Through this distinguished committee, we will transform sustainability in Africa by localizing solutions and decolonizing approaches. Our focus remains on driving inclusive, data-driven, and measurable sustainability progress through effective thought leadership, continuous capacity building, knowledge sharing, and cross-sector collaborations.”