The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied claims that it extended the service year of a corps member, Rita Ushie Uguamaye – popularly known as Raye – over her public criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Raye, currently serving in Lagos, gained social media attention after a viral TikTok video in which she decried the economic hardship in Nigeria, describing the country’s inflation rate as unbearable and calling President Tinubu a “terrible leader.” She also criticized the living conditions in Lagos, calling the state “smelling” and unfit for habitation.

The video sparked widespread reactions, with some alleging that NYSC authorities were attempting to punish her for the comments. In a follow-up post, Raye claimed she had been pressured by NYSC officials to take down the video and alleged she was receiving threats. However, the NYSC did not issue any official response to these claims at the time.

The situation attracted public outcry, with prominent voices like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore condemning the alleged harassment. Sowore, reacting to an unconfirmed report that Raye’s service year had been punitively extended by two months, vowed to protest at the NYSC Passing Out Parade if the corps member was not allowed to complete her service without intimidation.

“This Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime might go down with Rita Raye’s NYSC matter,” Sowore said in a post on Tuesday. “This is not acceptable. We will mobilise to the Passing Out Parade unless she is allowed to complete her service without let or hindrance.”

Responding to the controversy, the NYSC’s Acting Director of Press and Public Relations, Carol Embu, dismissed the reports of an extension as unfounded.

“She is still serving. The issue of extension can only be determined when a corps member is due to pass out,” Embu told The Punch. “NYSC is not an irresponsible organisation; we work with rules and regulations. If she has any issues, we will wait and see. But who is Sowore? Does he work with NYSC?”

Embu stressed that any extension of service would be based strictly on established guidelines, typically for infractions such as absenteeism or misconduct.

