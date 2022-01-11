Governor of Ondo State and chairman of Southwest governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said the region is losing N2.5 billion daily to the consumption of beef.

Akeredolu who said this while speaking at a meeting with stakeholders in the state’s education sector in Akure, Ondo capital city, encouraged the people of the zone to consider using chicken for ceremonies.

The governor who was represented at the meeting by Akin Olotu, his special adviser on agriculture, argued that chicken is healthier than beef, and that it will enhance the region’s economy.

He said since President Muhammadu Buhari encouraged people to eat what they grow, it’s right that people use more of chicken for ceremonies.

He said, “The president said grow what you eat and eat what you grow. I have been a serious advocate and I am reemphasising it, please let us use chicken for our ceremonies.

“Yes, I mean broilers. They are cheaper. I met with the traditional rulers and I told them that those before you have to encourage that.

“Why am I saying this? There is a N2.5 billion beef market in the southwest every day. It means every day in the southwest, we send [The sum of] N2.5 billion out of the south-west? That is the bedrock of poverty in the region.

“We have a region that is not retaining money. Don’t let any politician tell you any abracadabra, if we don’t reverse that trend, we will continue to remain on the same spot.”