The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it recovered the sum of N152.088 billion, $386.220 million, £1.182 million, €156,246.76, 1.723 million Saudi Riyal, 1,900 South African Rand and 1,400 Canadian dollar between January and December 2021.

The agency which disclosed this in a statement on Monday as part of the continuation of the review of its operational activities for 2021, said the recovery also included a digital currency component with 5,36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

More subsequently…

