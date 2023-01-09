Baba-Ahmed LP VP candidate sheds tears on TV over insults on family

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Labour Party vice presidential candidate, on Sunday became visibly emotional as he spoke about the insults heaped on his late father since he joined politics.

Baba-Ahmed while speaking at the People’s Town hall organised by Channels TV, lamented that while attacks on his party and it’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have reduced, the attacks on him and his family had increased.

He said, “Me and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria. They sent all sorts of people after me.

“But the thing that I was able to sort [out] with the [opposing] presidential and vice presidential candidate, I ended up suffering on a much lesser level.

“Thirty-five years ago, at least, our dad of blessed memory passed away. No one ever insulted him until I joined elections for presidency. This is not fair. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world.”

“You don’t insult people’s parents or their families. It’s a huge price for anyone to pay,” Baba-Ahmed said, visibly trying to maintain his composure.

Watch video below: