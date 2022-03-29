Soludo sends names of 20 commissioner-nominees to Anambra assembly

Professor Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra State, has sent the name of 20 commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Governor Soludo sent the names to the lawmakers on Tuesday.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Uche Okafor, announced the nominations and names at Tuesday’s plenary; from a letter Governor Soludo sent, dated March 28.

The nominees are: Mr Ifeatu Chinedu, Professor Ofonze Amucheazi, Mr Ifeanyi Okoma, Ms Chiamaka Nnake, Dr Afam Obidike, Mr Patrick Aghamba, Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo, Dr Obinna Ugonnadi, Mr Julius Chukwuemeka and Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

Others are: Mr Paul Nwosu, Dr Foster Ihejiofor, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike, Mr Felix Odimegwu, Mr Chikodi Anara, Professor Chika Ifemeje, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne, Mr Donatus Onyeji, Mr Anthony Ifeanya and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka.

At plenary, the House also read a resolution for Soludo to make the Commissioner of Police return checkpoints and patrol teams to Anambra roads