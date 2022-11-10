Soldiers invade ESN hideout in search of abducted colleague in Abia

Nigerian soldiers have invaded the hideouts of Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) in Amangu Community, Abia State.

The raid, according to the the army, is part of their attempt to rescue an abducted soldier, Staff Sergeant Bassey Ikunugwan.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Army said that Ikunugwan, who was on leave was abducted along the Road Okwu-Ebem Ohafia, on November 2.

Weapons, mobile phones, motorcycle, INEC equipment and other items were recovered during the multi-day raids.