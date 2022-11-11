Anambra: Investments by Peter Obi now worth next to nothing – Soludo

Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, says the value of investments made by Peter Obi, a former governor of the state and Labour Party presidential candidate, is now worth next to nothing.

Obi who was governor between 2006 to 2014, handed over to Soludo’s predecessor, Willie Obiano.

Soludo,a member of the ALL Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), made this assertion in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday.

When asked his perspective on government investing outside the public sector with reference to Obi as former governor in Anambra, Soludo simply said, “I don’t know about the investment.”

“Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about investments of any of my predecessors. By the way the one that you talked about I don’t know about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside,” he added.

Soludo said more than 5,000 in the state will get their employment letter in few days.

He said, “We are handing out employment letter to more than 5, 000 teachers to end an era of schools without teachers.

“We are gloing to have 240 plus doctors and consultants to man our general hospitals, so if you look at the five fingers approach of our programmes we designed our budget to keep our eyes on the ball,” Soludo added.

Recall that no fewer than 6,000 out of 31,000 applicants who participated in the online recruitment examination for teachers in Anambra state scaled through.

Soludo had ordered for employment of both primary and secondary school teachers in the state school system barely two months after assumption of office to beef up teacher/students ratio in the state.