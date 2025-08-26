Connect with us

Nation

Soldiers deployed after Abuja-Kaduna train derails, passengers scramble for safety
Soldiers deployed after Abuja-Kaduna train derails, passengers scramble for safety

Published

4 hours ago

on

Soldiers deployed after Abuja-Kaduna train derails, passengers scramble for safety

Military personnel were deployed on Tuesday after a passenger train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed, leaving several coaches off the tracks and causing panic among passengers.

The incident occurred at Asham, shortly after the train departed Abuja at 9:45 a.m. Eyewitnesses said the derailment created chaos as terrified passengers scrambled to safety.

Although the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, security operatives, including military personnel, were swiftly mobilized to the scene to assist in evacuating stranded passengers and maintain order.

As of press time, no official statement had been released by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) or the Federal Ministry of Transportation, and it was unclear if there were any casualties.

Previous Abuja-Kaduna rail incidents raise safety concerns

This derailment adds to the growing list of safety concerns on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, a major route connecting Nigeria’s capital city to the North-West.

In March 2022, terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train, killing at least eight passengers and abducting several others, prompting a suspension of operations for months. The service only resumed under tight security, with the federal government assuring passengers of improved safety measures.

Since then, the route has experienced periodic disruptions, including mechanical faults and minor accidents, fueling worries about the integrity of rail infrastructure and passenger safety.

Experts have repeatedly called for better maintenance of the tracks and equipment, as well as improved security measures to prevent accidents and attacks.

Obinna Ezugwu.

