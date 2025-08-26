Stop illegal chieftaincy installation in Ogun, monarch warns Ondo govt

The Onirokun of Irokun Kingdom in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Buari Ola Balogun (Ogbelege IV), has called on the Ondo State Government to halt alleged plans to install a monarch over Irokun Kingdom, insisting the territory historically and legally belongs to Ogun State.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, the monarch said the move, if carried out, could spark violent clashes among residents and create tension between communities in the two states.

The statement, addressed to the governors of Ogun and Ondo states and copied to their deputies, commissioners for local government and chieftaincy affairs, police commissioners, and DSS directors in both states, warned that the planned coronation amounts to an attempt to annex Ogun territory.

“This call becomes necessary to prevent the unlawful and illegal attempt by Ondo State authorities under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to install a monarch over Irokun Kingdom, a land which historically, legally, constitutionally and politically belongs to Ogun State,” Oba Balogun said.

He recalled that on November 17, 2022, the Ondo State Government installed Mr. Olowoniyi Abejoye as Oba of Irokun, but the monarch died three days later. Since then, the community has enjoyed relative peace.

“For clarity, more than seven Onirokun rulers have legitimately occupied the throne before me, all duly recognised and installed by the Ogun State Government as gazetted under the authority of the Awujale of Ijebuland,” he said, noting that he has reigned peacefully for 18 years under Ogun State’s jurisdiction.

The monarch stressed that Irokun has never been part of Ondo State or Ilaje land, despite cultural and linguistic similarities.

“Intelligence reports confirm that another illegal coronation is planned for Sunday, August 31, with backing from Ondo State authorities and security operatives,” Oba Balogun alleged, warning that the action could lead to “unrest, chaos, and bloodshed.”

He urged security agencies, relevant authorities, and the public to intervene urgently to prevent the crisis.

“Irokun is in Ogun State, and any attempt by Ondo State to annex it through chieftaincy imposition is an assault on our heritage, peace, and the sovereignty of Ogun State,” he declared.