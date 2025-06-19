The Sokoto State government has expressed its willingness to “engage in dialogue” with armed groups, with the aim of finding a lasting solution to insecurity in the state.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Col Ahmed Usman (rtd), the government noted that dialogue was a more effective path than prolonged conflict.

“Many historical conflicts have not ended solely through the use of force, but through meaningful dialogue, reaffirming that the state is open to negotiating with bandits who demonstrate a genuine commitment to surrender and reintegrate peacefully into society,” the statement read.

The government expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the service chiefs, security commanders, and frontline personnel for their unwavering resolve to securing the region.

““Their sacrifices are deeply appreciated. May Allah bless the souls of our fallen heroes and grant comfort to their families,” it added.

Welcoming the proposed deployment of forest guards across the region by the federal government, Sokoto State stressed that integrity and community trust must guide the recruitment process.

It stated that forest guards must operate “strictly under the supervision of conventional security agencies to ensure accountability and prevent excesses.”

The statement further highlighted the importance of effective communication between forest guards and local communities, stating that clear communication is essential for building trust and gaining the support of the people they are meant to serve.

The government reaffirmed its total support for initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace, stating that the administration remains committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens.