Sokoto deputy gov Manir Dan’Iya, denies dumping PDP for APC

Manir Dan’Iya, the deputy governor of Sokoto State, has denied rumours of his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aminu Abubakar, the Director of Press, office of the deputy governor, who spoke to Punch on the telephone said his boss has dismissed rumours of his resignation from the party.

Aminu confirmed that the deputy governor remains a bonafide member of the PDP in the state as well as a senatorial candidate of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

He called on his supporters especially members of the PDP in the state to disregard the letter in circulation which he described as the imagination of his opponents.

“The deputy governor just called me on phone now to inform me that he is not leaving the party anywhere, he said he remains a member of the PDP in the state,” he added.

Recall that a letter purporting Sokoto deputy governor resignation from the PDP surfaced on the internet on Thursday morning.

In the letter addressed to the Ward Chairman, Kware Ward, Kware Local Government, and dated February 8, the deputy governor reportedly thanked the party for the opportunity to serve.

The letter read, “I write to notify you of withdrawal of my membership from the People’s Democratic Party with effects from February 8, 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP,” the letter read.