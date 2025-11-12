Connect with us

Sterling Bank partners Sunbeth Global to promote Agriculture
Published

1 hour ago

Sterling Bank and Sunbeth Global Concept a player in Africa’s agricultural value chain, co-convened the Agricultural Summit Africa (ASA) to promote innovation in agriculture.

The two-day summit, held from November last week at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, was themed ‘Survival of the Greenest’ and brought together government leaders, agribusiness executives, financiers, innovators and sustainability advocates to advance food security and climate-smart agricultural transformation across the continent.

As co-convener, Sunbeth reinforced its role as a leading advocate for increased agricultural funding, Origin producer wellbeing and innovation across Africa’s food systems.

The company’s participation underscored its commitment to building a self-sustaining agricultural ecosystem that drives inclusive growth, strengthens local production capacity, and unlocks intra-African trade, a statement said.

Throughout the summit, discussions focused on addressing Africa’s most urgent agricultural challenges, from climate resilience and access to finance to agro-processing and regional trade integration. Key sessions explored actionable strategies to empower youth, enhance productivity and foster innovation across agricultural value chains.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Sunbeth, Ibukun Opeke, emphasized the importance of collaborative action and sustained investment in agriculture.

“Africa holds vast promise with abundant land, favourable climates, and a dynamic, youthful population, the foundation of a continental transformation.

“This summit is more than a meeting of minds; it is a springboard for action, partnerships, and funding models that ensure Origin Producers thrive, and Africa’s food systems remain resilient. At Sunbeth, our mission is to see African commodities compete globally through sustainable practices, traceable supply chains, and innovation that drives shared prosperity,” Opeke noted.

