Sidi Ould Tah to be Sworn in as AfDB President on September 1

Published

3 hours ago

on

Sidi Ould Tah to be Sworn in as AfDB President on September 1

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will officially swear in its new president, Sidi Ould Tah, on Monday, September 1, marking a significant leadership transition for the continent’s premier development finance institution.

Ould Tah, who was elected on May 29 with 76.18% of the vote, becomes the first Mauritanian to head the AfDB. He succeeds Akinwumi Adesina, who has led the Bank since 2015.

The swearing-in ceremony, which will be broadcast with full coverage by Africa24, is expected to draw top African leaders, diplomats, and development partners. According to Africa24, viewers will gain exclusive insights into the key issues and prospects surrounding this historic transition.

Observers say Ould Tah’s election underscores the success of Mauritanian diplomacy, bolstered by the African Union’s 2024 rotating presidency under Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and significant backing from Arab League countries. His track record as head of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) from 2015 to 2025 played a decisive role in securing support.

Under his leadership, BADEA strengthened its financial position, improved credit ratings, and expanded its impact on African development projects.

Ould Tah assumes office at a time when the AfDB faces funding pressures following the withdrawal of US$555 million in U.S. aid to the African Development Fund, which supports the continent’s most vulnerable nations.

Analysts say his international experience and wide network will be critical in mobilizing new financing sources and reinforcing the Bank’s role in promoting structural transformation and Africa’s economic sovereignty.

The inauguration is expected to signal a new phase in the AfDB’s mission to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development across Africa.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

