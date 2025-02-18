Shina Abubakar of Vanguard emerges Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel president 

The Osun State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has elected a new executive to run its affairs for the next three years, with Shina Abubakar emerging chairman.

A statement by the chairman of the credentials committee, Timothy Agbor, declared Abubakar winner of the election conducted on Tuesday.

Abubakar scored 15 votes to defeat his co-contestant, Mr Adeolu Adeyemo of Nigerian Tribune who polled 5.

In his speech, Abubakar who emerged for the second term, promised to prioritise welfare of members and ensure that general interest is well considered.

He promised that the election will not divide the chapel as he called for support of all members to join hands in ensuring success of the executives.

“This election will not divide our union. It is our collective intelligence that drives this course.

“I commend Mr Adeolu Adeyemo whose by-line I have been reading since my secondary school days. You are one of the leaders here and that you remain.

“My colleagues, let us collectively drive for the success of this chapel. Let us write a good history for those coming behind us.

“For me, I will dedicate myself to the service of members,” Abubakar said.

Earlier, while swearing in the new executives, the Assistant General Secretary of the Osun NUJ, Mayowa Fagbohungbe, advised the team to promote the integrity of the union and lead with fear of God.

Other members of the executive are: Ayobami Agboola, Vice Chairman; Deborah Oladejo, Secretary; Toba Adedeji, Assistant Secretary; and Sunday Oguntuyi, Financial Secretary.