Residents blame Gov Abiodun as hit-and-run driver kills professor in Ogun

Residents of Ajebo Road Housing Estate, Kemta Abeokuta, Ogun State, was thrown into mourning last weekend over what they described as the “tragic and avoidable ” loss of Professor Oladapo Ademuyiwa who was knocked down by a reckless hit-and-run driver along Professor Wole Soyinka road within Kemta- Somorin

Provoked by the ugly incident, the residents under the aegis of Ajebo Road Housing Estate accused the state government of being responsible for the many deaths resulting from daily accidents on that particular road axis.

According to a release signed by the Chairman of the Estate Association and a media expert, Dr. Dayo Ajasa, “We hold the government accountable and call on the governor to intervene immediately before more lives are lost.

“The unfortunate incident which occurred on Sunday, February 16, 2025 has once again exposed the dire need for immediate government intervention to prevent further tragedies on this road.

“It is disheartening that despite repeated appeals to the state government and relevant agencies, no concrete action has been taken to install speed brakes and other necessary safety measures on this road”.

“The government did not hesitate in installing speed bumps on the Ilugun end of the road but ignored our persistent requests to safeguard lives in Ajebo road Housing Estate,” he added.

Dr Ajasa explained further, “We demand the following for immediate actions: 1- Installation of speed breakers along Prof. Wole Soyinka road. 2- Installation of lorry barriers. 3 -Clear traffic signage to caution motorists against reckless driving. 4- Stricter law enforcement to curb excessive speeding within the Estate.

“It is unacceptable that a community of law abiding citizens must suffer repeated accidents, near fatal encounters, and now the loss of an esteemed professor, simply due to government inaction.”

He stated that, “another accident occurred within 24hrs of this tragic incident proving that this road remains a death trap”.

Advertisement

The Estate Chairman, however, appealed to the media civil society organisations and well meaning Nigerians to amplify this call for justice and safe roads in our community.

The late Prof. Ademuyiwa until his death was of the Department of Biochemistry, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB.

.