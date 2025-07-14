Connect with us

Shettima arrives in London to accompany Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria
Published

1 hour ago

on

Shettima arrives in London to accompany Buhari’s remains back to Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in London to accompany the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria, following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

Shettima, who landed in the UK on Monday morning, was joined by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. They were received by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

The Vice President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Stanley Nkwocha, confirmed their arrival in a statement issued on Monday.

President Tinubu had earlier announced Buhari’s death, which occurred in London at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. He subsequently instructed Shettima and Gbajabiamila to travel to the UK and accompany the former leader’s body back to the country.

Buhari, who died at the age of 82, served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023 and was previously military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985.

In honour of the late president, Tinubu has ordered that national flags be flown at half-mast.

According to Islamic rites, Buhari will be buried later on Monday in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

