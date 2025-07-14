Sanwo-Olu hails APC’s sweeping victory in Lagos LG polls, says result affirms public trust

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s overwhelming victory in Saturday’s local government elections as a collective triumph for the people of the state, noting that the outcome reflects public confidence in the party’s leadership and grassroots development vision.

The APC secured all 57 chairmanship positions and won 375 out of 376 councillorship seats across the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu congratulated the party’s leaders, stakeholders, and supporters for what he termed a “resounding victory.” He said the results underscore Lagosians’ trust in the APC’s commitment to inclusive and community-driven governance.

“This outcome is a clear affirmation of the trust and confidence that the good people of Lagos have in the APC’s vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to inclusive development at the grassroots,” he said.

The governor congratulated the newly elected chairmen and councillors, but reminded them that the real work begins now.

“This victory is not an end in itself but a means to deliver selfless, responsive, and accountable governance to the people,” Sanwo-Olu said. “Your task is to uplift communities, promote welfare, and govern in the interest of all residents—regardless of political affiliation.”

He urged the winners to embrace humility, transparency, and compassion in governance, and to prioritise service above self.

Addressing those who lost out during the primaries, Sanwo-Olu praised their courage and loyalty, urging them to remain committed to party unity.

“In every contest, there are winners and others. But within the APC, unity must always take precedence over personal ambition,” he said. “That is the only way to sustain our legacy of service and success.”

Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for conducting what he described as a peaceful and credible poll, while thanking security agencies for maintaining law and order.

He pledged continued collaboration with the incoming local government officials to accelerate grassroots development.

“Together, we will ensure that no community is left behind in our collective journey toward a Greater Lagos,” the governor said.