Buhari: Katsina declares Monday public holiday, as Tinubu, GEJ, Atiku, Obi, others mourn

Katsina State government has declared Monday, July 14, a work-free day in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London hospital on Sunday evening at the age of 82.

Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, announced the public holiday in a statement on Sunday night, saying it would allow citizens to mourn and pray for the late elder statesman.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda described Buhari’s passing as a monumental loss not only to Katsina but to the entire nation, hailing him as “a great leader, a hero, a true democrat, and a patriotic elder statesman.” He prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive Buhari’s shortcomings and reward his service with Aljannatul Firdaus.

The late former president, who hailed from Daura in Katsina State, served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

Tinubu: Nigeria has lost a patriot

In a tribute issued late Sunday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Buhari’s death was received “with profound sorrow and a heavy heart,” describing him as a patriot, soldier, and statesman whose legacy of service and sacrifice would endure.

“President Buhari was to the very core, a patriot… He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential,” Tinubu wrote in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The president said Buhari confronted corruption head-on, championed discipline in public service, and always put the nation above personal interest. As a mark of respect, Tinubu directed that all national flags fly at half-mast for seven days and announced an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday in honour of the late leader. He also confirmed that the federal government would accord Buhari full state honours.

Jonathan: A selfless leader of discipline and decency

Advertisement

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also paid tribute to Buhari, describing him as “a notable leader, patriot, and elder statesman who served our beloved nation… to the best of his abilities.”

Jonathan said Buhari would be remembered as a courageous and disciplined leader admired for his integrity and exemplary life of service. “His legacy will continue to endure in the hearts of all who value sacrifice, integrity, perseverance and devotion to national ethos,” he said.

Atiku: A soldier of principle

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called Buhari’s death a “profound national tragedy,” describing him as a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience and a “soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.”

“From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him out,” Atiku stated.

He extended condolences to Buhari’s family, the people of Daura, Katsina State, and all Nigerians, praying for Allah’s mercy on his soul.

Osinbajo: His legacy will endure

Immediate past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife, Dolapo, said they had spoken with Buhari’s widow, Aisha, and son, Yusuf, to express their condolences. In a statement, Osinbajo described Buhari as “a true patriot—a man whose life was marked by unyielding devotion to the nation he loved.”

“His legacy will endure as a testament to the nobility of public service, defined by honesty, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the public good,” Osinbajo said.

Advertisement

Peter Obi: A solemn moment for the nation

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, described Buhari’s death as “a solemn moment, not just for his family and close associates, but for our nation as a whole.”

“President Buhari has always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader,” Obi said. “May Almighty Allah… forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.”

Kwankwaso: May Allah grant him peace

Former Kano State governor and presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said he received the news of Buhari’s death “with profound shock.” He extended condolences to the family, the government, and the people of Katsina State, praying for Allah’s mercy.

Burial arrangements underway

Further details regarding the burial of the late president are expected to be communicated in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, a heavy atmosphere of mourning has enveloped Daura, Buhari’s hometown, and across the nation, tributes continue to pour in from political leaders, civil society, and ordinary citizens.