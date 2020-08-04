Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) Company has stated that it is proud of its domestic gas infrastructure investment in Aba, Abia State.

SNG Managing Director, Ed Ubong who stated this on Monday at the completion phase of the 20-kilometer domestic gas pipeline expansion project that connects Ogbor Hill, Osisioma and Ariaria industrial zones in Aba, noted that the project would enable the supply of pipeline gas to Ariaria Market Energy Solutions Limited and the Independent Power Project (IPP) Consortium that provides electricity to the Ariaria Market.

“The market is the largest leather shoe-making and open stall markets in West Africa, with over 37,000 shops and an estimated one million traders,” he said.

“We are proud of this domestic gas infrastructure investment, which will allow industries in Abia to have more reliable and cleaner source of energy.”

On his part, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, said the association was proud of SNG’s role in driving industrialisation in Nigeria through domestic gas supply to industries and manufacturing plants that play key roles in transforming the nation’s economy.

“This project will connect several manufacturers in Abia State, which is one of the nation’s major industrial hubs to pipeline gas that is cheaper, cleaner and more reliable source of energy,” he said.

He pointed out that the gas supply to the Ariaria Market IPP would strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises in Abia and enhance the operating environment for manufacturing to thrive.

“The SNG, its partners and local stakeholders had earlier signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build infrastructure and deliver natural gas to over 150 industrial and commercial customers, mostly in Ogun, Abia, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states.

“This will drive industrialisation, provide employment for skilled and unskilled workers and improve internally generated revenue (IGR) in the states.”

Also, Managing Director of NICEN Industries Limited, Christopher Eze, said, “SNG has put life back into our industries in Aba through the provision of the gas line.

“This will open up the state for investors and create an enabling environment that will generate jobs for our youths. Several industries in Aba will take advantage of this opportunity and we commend SNG for the feat.”