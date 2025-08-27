SEREC rejects 2,000% hike in Customs licensing fees, proposes 85% adjustment

The Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC) has urged the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to reconsider its proposed 2,000 percent increase in licensing fees for port operators, warning that such a sharp hike could cripple small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), raise trading costs, and undermine trade facilitation efforts.

In a bulletin signed by its Head of Research, Dr. Eugene Nweke, SEREC recommended a more balanced, tiered licensing framework that is tied to competency, professional development, and risk management while remaining inclusive and responsive to inflation.

The organisation proposed categorising licenses based on the nature of services provided. For general customs clearance under a standard license, it suggested fees between ₦50,000 and ₦100,000 for new licenses, with renewals every two years costing ₦20,000 to ₦50,000, and insurance bonds set at ₦500,000 to ₦1 million.

For advanced licenses, covering complex clearance services such as specialised commodities or high-value goods, SEREC recommended fees between ₦100,000 and ₦200,000 for new licenses, ₦50,000 to ₦100,000 for renewals, and bonds of ₦1 million to ₦2 million.

For specialised licenses, including those for agents handling hazardous materials or controlled goods, the research centre proposed ₦150,000 to ₦300,000 for new licenses, ₦75,000 to ₦150,000 for renewals, and insurance bonds of ₦1.5 million to ₦3 million.

According to Nweke, these recommendations would amount to an average 85 percent increase, which SEREC considers reasonable compared to the proposed 2,000 percent hike. He stressed that a fair and structured approach would promote professionalism, enhance compliance, and support SMEs without imposing excessive financial burdens.