Investors gain N204bn as NGXASI inches up by 0.23%

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.23% to settle at 141,761.36 points from the previous close of 141,439.77 points.

Investors gained N206 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.206% to close at N89.697 trillion from the previous close of N89.493 trillion.

An aggregate of 605 million units of shares were traded in 28,845 deals, valued at N12.90 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 27 equities appreciated in their share prices against 33 equities that declined.

Percentage Gainers

NCR led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N11.55 from the previous close of N10.50

SFSREIT, Beger Paints and BETAGLASS among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.99%, 9.06% and 8.16% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Legend Internet led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N5.40 from the previous close of N6.00.

Secure Electronic Technology and CUTIX among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.26% and 8.97% respectively

Volume Drivers

FCMB traded about 89 million units of its shares in 571 deals, valued at N981million.

VERITAS KAPITAL traded about 68 million units of its shares in 539 deals valued at N154 million.

AIICO Insurance traded about 36 million units of its shares in 1,412 deals, valued at N152 million.