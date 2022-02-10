Nigeria’s Super Eagles, has risen to third position in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings, to place 32nd up from 36th in the world.

In the FIFA list released on Thursday, the three-time African champions also moved two steps up from fifth to third on the continent after a good display at the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Super Eagles were the only team to emerge from the group stage with nine points after defeating Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau in the preliminary round.

However, the Nigerian team suffered a shocking exit in the second round of the competition as they lost 1-0 to Tunisia.

Senegal’s conquest at AFCON saw the team climb to 18th in the world and the best team in Africa, while Morocco ranked 24th in the world and second on the continent.

African teams earned the largest leap on the FIFA ranking this month with the Gambia climbing 25 places to 125th on the globe.

Cameroon were also rewarded for their bronze medal at AFCON with 12 spots rising to 38th in the world while Equatorial Guinea climbed 15 places to 99th.

Belgium remain the best team in the world, followed by Brazil and France in second and third place respectively