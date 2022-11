One of Africa’s representatives, Senegal, on Friday afternoon, defeated Qatar 3-1 to become first African nation to register first win at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The victory means that the hosts who lost 2-0 to Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament are out and while only play for pride against more fancied Dutch.

Meanwhile, Senegal now have three points and needs to beat Ecuador to be sure of making it to the knockout round.