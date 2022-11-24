Lobi Stars F.C., a Nigeria Professional Football League side based in Makurdi, Benue State, have stated that they are yet to contact Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives following his departure from Manchester United.

The club disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday via its Twitter handle.

They said, “LOBI STARS STATEMENT ON CRISTIANO RONALDO LINK. Pls be informed that #WeAreLobi is yet to make any contact with representatives of #CristianoRonaldo following his release from #ManUtd.

“We wish him the best & #LobiStars will make no further comment on this.”

Manchester United announced Ronaldo’s exit from the club on Tuesday.