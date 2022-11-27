Senator Adeleke sworn in as sixth Osun gov, renames state

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been sworn-in as the sixth elected Governor of Osun State.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sworn in today, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Osogbo City Stadium, Osogbo.

Adeleke became the Governor of Osun, after he was administered the oaths of allegiance and office by the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

Justice Adepele-Ojo also administered the oaths on the new Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adegboyega Adewusi.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the presidential candidate of the PDP and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, his wife, Titi, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governors of Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Bayelsa States and the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu.

It was also graced by traditional rulers led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reversed the name of the State from “State of Osun” to “Osun State” and also reversed its appellation from “The State of the Virtues” to “The State of the Living Spring”.

Adeleke also reversed all appointments made by the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, effective from July 7, 2022.

Governor Adeleke also ordered that all government bank and other financial institutions should be frozen and also called for immediate establishment of a panel to carry out an inventory and recover all government assets.

Governor Adeleke pleaded to the people of the state to give his administration few weeks to review and sort out all the actions and malicious confusions which the immediate past administration has created since July 17th 2022.

He posited that those actions were indeed vindictive measures against the people of Osun State for voting them out of office.

Adeleke opined that he was aware of the fact that his responsibility as the Governor and Chief Security Officer of Osun State entails meeting the legitimate expectations of our people.

He therefore promised that those expectations of the workers, traders, artisans, farmers, business owners, students, pensioners, traditional and religious leaders and indeed all residents of Osun State will be met .

He remarked that “Let me state here that from the education, health, mining Sector, agriculture, road infrastructure and supply of portable water, let it be known to all that it is no longer going to be business as usual. And I repeat, it is no longer business as usual.”

“Our administration will demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and solve the problems of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and poor infrastructure.”

” Your Governor will be a people’s Governor. I will be accessible, responsive, consultative and proactive in handling small and big matters of State Governance. I know that as a product of the collective will of you my people, there is a heavy weight of history on my shoulders and I accept the urgency of your expectations, the depth of your aspirations and your conviction in me to build a better State. ”

Development Agenda

Adeleke also listed development agenda for the state which includes Welfare of workers and pensioners, Boosting the state’s economy, Home-grown infrastructure policy, People-focused policy on education, affordable Health Care, Security and Social Welfare;

Agro-Based Industrialization for Wealth and Job Creation.

While speaking on his priorities the new Governor noted that “It was disheartening to see our State at the bottom of the national educational ratings especially in public primary and Secondary schools examinations. My administration will launch reform with direct focus on improvement of learning environment and outcome. Our target is to reverse the poor performance of students in public examinations within the next few years.”

“To achieve this target, we will prioritise in-service training and welfare of teachers, enhancement of school environment, entrenchment of discipline in the school system as well as involvement of the Parents-Teachers Association in our school administration system.”

He posited that his administration will soon convene an emergency Education Conference to articulate our blueprint on the restoration of the state’s education glory.

The Governor who saluted the founding fathers of state, all the past administrators and Governors of Osun state as well as everyone who has contributed one way or the other to the growth, stability and progress of our state in the last 31 years but promised development in the areas of Agro-industrial with a target on agriculture export earnings.

Others he noted includes Tourism, Women and youth development, Health, Climate change and ICT, Local government reform and Public service.

While speaking on security he pointed out that he would embark on a security sector reform that will target crime prevention, detection, neighbourhood policing and better synergy among security agencies.

He posited that the Amotekun Corps will be strengthened while his administration will ensure operational linkage between local hunters and the Amotekun Corps.

The Governor therefore expressed his appreciation to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for allowing a conducive atmosphere for a peaceful, free and fair election in Osun state.

He also thanked the national leadership of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and his National Working Committee for their immeasurable support as well as Presidential Candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Vice presidential candidate Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, all PDP state Governors, the Minority caucuses of the Senate, House of Representatives and Osun State House of Assembly and other party stakeholders who stood by Osun state to reclaim the mandate which was stolen four years ago.

He then thanked the state chapter of the PDP under the able leadership of Dr. Adekunle Akindele, the immediate past leadership under Hon. Sunday Bisi and all party leaders in the 30 local government areas and Ife East area office.

However the Governors of Edo, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Godwin Obaseki, Emmanuel Udom, Sentor Douye Diri were also part of the entourage to the capital of Osogbo for the inauguration.

Also, former Governors of Osun and Oyo states, Prince Olagunsoye and Rasheed Ladoja also graced the event ongoing at the venue.