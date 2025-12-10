Senate probes N15bn Safe Schools Fund, questions N6.2bn Police allocation

The Nigerian Senate has raised alarms over the use of N15 billion disbursed in 2023 under the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI), with particular scrutiny on the Nigerian Police Force, which received N6.225 billion, the largest single allocation.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee investigating the programme, voiced the concerns after questioning Hajia Halima Iliya, National Coordinator of Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria.

The committee highlighted reports of financial irregularities and unusually high consultancy spending in the multi-agency security programme designed to safeguard schools from terrorist attacks and mass abductions.

Kalu ordered a full reconciliation of all records, instructing the Safe Schools Financing Office to submit a detailed breakdown of funds released, expenditures, contractor information, and complete documentation from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Trust Fund account. He warned that the probe would not proceed without verifiable records.

Iliya traced the initiative to the 2014 Chibok abduction crisis and outlined international contributions, including funds from the Federal Government, Nigerian business leaders, the African Development Bank, Germany, Norway (via UNICEF), UN agencies, USAID, and the Qatar Foundation.

She confirmed the 2023 allocations: Police – ₦6.225 billion; NSCDC – ₦3.362 billion; Defence Headquarters – ₦2.25 billion; Federal Ministry of Education – ₦519 million; DSS – undisclosed. She also revealed the Safe Schools Financing Office lacks a 2024–2025 budget, citing a late submission.

Tensions flared when Senator Oluranti Idiat (APC, Lagos Central) questioned why nearly half of a previously referenced ₦4.44 billion went to consultancy and operational expenses, nearly matching project spending. Iliya said the figures related to 2014 funding, not 2023.

Senators Musa Maidoki (APC, Kebbi South) and Kenneth Eze (APC, Ebonyi Central) further raised concerns over separate allocations to security agencies and the potential for misappropriation.

The committee reiterated that no further action would be taken until full, transparent, and verifiable financial records are provided.