Connect with us

Business

Reps Descend Into Chaos Over Alleged N5.2trn CBN Surplus Scandal
Advertisement

Business

Senate probes N15bn Safe Schools Fund, questions N6.2bn Police allocation

Business

Ogun Reaffirms Commitment to Culture and Tourism Development

Business

Ellah Lakes Plc extends public offer to December 19, 2025

Business

FG orders MDAs to defer 70% of 2025 capital budget to 2026

Business

Beta Glass Plc announces potential change in ownership

Business

Ogun warns metal recycling firms against flouting March 2026 retrofitting deadline

Business

Governors, NNPC clash deepens over alleged $42bn oil revenue gap

Business

Kebbi Allocates N10bn for 1,300 Hajj Seats - More Than Water, Health and Education Capital Spending Combined

Business

Use Burna Boy, Davido to Drive ISA 2025 Awareness, FMDQ SVP Urges Regulators

Business

Reps Descend Into Chaos Over Alleged N5.2trn CBN Surplus Scandal

Published

15 seconds ago

on

(VIDEO) Reps Descend Into Chaos Over Alleged N5.2trn CBN Surplus Scandal

The House of Representatives erupted into chaos on Wednesday as lawmakers fiercely disputed how to handle a motion accusing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of failing to remit more than N5.2 trillion in operating surpluses and being linked to over N11 trillion in revenue discrepancies between 2016 and 2022.

The motion, moved by Hon. Bamidele Salam, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), relied on findings from the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report. PAC’s review concluded that the apex bank owes the Federal Government an undisputed N5.2 trillion in unremitted surpluses.

The committee also uncovered multiple inconsistencies in the CBN’s accounts, including:

N954.3 million collected on Remita transactions but allegedly not refunded

N11.09 billion disparity between figures submitted by the CBN and PAC’s recalculations

N3.28 billion due for refund after applying the Monetary Policy Rate of 27.25 percent

N19.8 billion in total variances across submitted financial records

Arguments Spiral Into Disorder

The chamber grew heated when Rep. Ghali Mustapha Tijanni (Kano) proposed that an ad-hoc committee – rather than PAC – should take charge of the investigation. The suggestion immediately split the House, with many lawmakers rejecting the amendment and insisting that PAC was the appropriate body to lead the probe.

Advertisement

What began as a procedural disagreement quickly degenerated into shouting matches as members exchanged accusations across the hall. Speaker Abbas Tajudeen repeatedly intervened in an attempt to restore calm.

Fresh chaos broke out moments later when Hon. Ahmed Jaha (Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza) sought to amend the motion further by asking the House to summon the CBN Governor and all relevant agencies before PAC. His proposal triggered another wave of objections, plunging the chamber back into disorder.

After several tense minutes, the Speaker managed to stabilise proceedings. But the uproar underscored the deep divisions in the House as lawmakers brace for what promises to be a contentious probe into the multi-trillion-naira discrepancies linked to the nation’s apex financial institution.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (422) Alex Otti (625) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1022) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (194) dollar (137) Donald Trump (114) EFCC (141) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (127) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (187) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (324) Olusegun Obasanjo (139) Osun State (143) PDP (184) Peter Obi (682) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement