Ogun Reaffirms Commitment to Culture and Tourism Development

The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to developing a competitive culture and tourism sector by upgrading cultural centres, preserving heritage sites, and supporting festivals to boost the economy.

Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun made the assurance during the public presentation of OgunRewa Cultural Magazine, produced by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele, Governor Abiodun said his administration would continue to promote, preserve, and sustain the rich cultural heritage and festivals of the state. He highlighted the proposed Afro Drum Festival in 2026, which aims to showcase both the tapped and untapped cultural heritage of Ogun.

“Ogun State is blessed with a rich tapestry of history, creativity, intellect, and enterprise,” he said. “I urge cultural practitioners, artists, historians, researchers, writers, photographers, and community custodians to collaborate with the Ministry in sustaining and enriching this initiative and publication, so that OgunRewa becomes one of the most respected cultural publications in Nigeria and beyond.”

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi, described the state as a proud reservoir of cultural wealth, encompassing festivals, historical landmarks, crafts, folklore, traditional cuisines, music, and artistic expressions. He noted that these cultural elements not only define the identity of the indigenes but also serve as powerful tools for tourism development, community cohesion, creative innovation, and economic growth.

“The OgunRewa Magazine provides a vital platform for capturing and showcasing the rich cultural identity of our people. Conceived as a visual and literary archive, the magazine reflects our heritage, celebrates creative industries, and documents the narratives that make Ogun State a cultural powerhouse in Nigeria,” Fagbayi said.

He added: “This maiden edition is a testament to the diversity, vibrancy, and timeless beauty of our traditions. OgunRewa will continue to serve as an enduring resource for cultural promotion, research, education, and tourism visibility.”