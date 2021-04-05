Northern Youths Council of Nigeria, (NYCN), has called on the President Mohammadu Buhari to sack the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar over it termed “alleged abuse of power.”

President of the NYCN, Isah Abubakar in a statement on Monday, condemned the CCT Chairman usage of “Biafran Boys” to describe Nigerians who are going about their lawful businesses.

Abubakar argued that Umar’s use of the term was “an attempt to stir division in the country so that he would escape public scrutiny and the consequences of his actio.”

According to him, “assuming without conceding that the guard actually threatened the CCT Chairman, he (Tribunal chairman) shouldn’t have taken the law into his hands, noting that the conduct of the Judicial Officer has succeeded in inspiring millions of Nigerians to start taking the laws into their hands anytime they feel slighted.

The youths, therefore, called on Danladi Umar to resign from his position as the CCT Chairman, stressing, “We have every reason to believe that anybody from Eastern Nigeria that appears before CCT can’t get justice, following the “Biafran” mindset he holds against them.”

The youths appealed to the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest and prosecute him (Danladi Umar) for assaulting a law-abiding Nigerian on his duty post.

They called on the presidency to as a matter of urgency replaced Danladi as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal if he fails to resign voluntarily.

The youths also called on the National Assembly to stop appropriating money to the Tribunal if Umar fails to resign and the presidency decides to retain him.

The statement expect Danladi Umar to apologise to South Easterners who believe in unity of Nigeria and are working hard to guarantee same.

“The members of Northern Youths Council of Nigeria will prepare for grand protest if the above demands are not met,” the statement said.

Few days ago, the CCT boss, Umar was caught on viral video assaulting a 22-year-old security man, Mr. Clement Sargwak at the popular Banex Plaza wuse 2, Abuja, who had told him to park his car appropriately.

This caused a national outcry where many stakeholders called for the removal of Umar. But in a swift attempt to justify his action, the CCT spokesman, said the guard was rude and called those that resisted him “Biafra Boys.”