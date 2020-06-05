The Senate has successfully screened Ms Diana Okonta and Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro, who were nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as Non-Executive Directors to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Board on Wednesday.

During the exercise, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani commended the President for the nomination of two immensely qualified Nigerian women as Non-Executive Directors to the Board of the Corporation.

The Committee Chairman expressed delight that the two nominees were both women with a proven track record of impressive performance. He, therefore, expressed the hope that they would bring their vast experience to bear in the performance of the board.

While noting that the country, like other parts of the world, was facing a difficult situation with the fight against COVID-19, Senator Sani charged the NDIC Board and Management to re-double their efforts at promoting good corporate governance practices in the banking industry. Senator Uba also commended the NDIC for constantly responding to emerging trends and business models in the financial sector.

Female members of the Committee, Senators Betty Apiafi and Uche Ekwunife expressed the Committee’s satisfaction with the President for appointing women to the board of the Corporation. She noted that both nominees were accomplished technocrats of very high quality who had distinguished themselves in their chosen careers. She also said they were well-placed to add rigour to the performance of the Board of the Corporation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier forwarded to the Senate, names of Ms Diana Okonta and Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro as Non-Executive Director nominees to represent the South-South and North-East geo-political zones, respectively, on the Board of the NDIC.

Ms Diana, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) had over 30 years of cognate experience spanning both the private and public sectors.

Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro is a member of the ICAN and Nigeria Institute of Marketing with over thirty years’ experience in both the private and public sectors.