NCC seeks 12-month grace to reclaim airtime on deactivated lines

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has proposed a 12-month grace period for subscribers to reclaim unused airtime on deactivated lines.

The proposal was revealed during a virtual stakeholder engagement forum held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the NCC, represented by the Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management, Rimini Makama, explained that the initiative aims to strike a balance between consumer rights and the operational needs of the telecommunications industry.

Maida highlighted the significant role of the telecommunications sector in driving Nigeria’s economic growth, financial inclusion, and digital transformation. He noted that mobile services and the flexibility of prepaid plans have benefitted millions of Nigerians. However, as the industry evolves, it has become essential to address emerging issues that could undermine consumer rights, particularly regarding unclaimed airtime on inactive accounts.

The Quality-of-Service Business Rules for 2024 stipulate that a prepaid line must be deactivated if it has not generated any revenue for six months. If inactivity persists for another six months, the line may be recycled. Under the new framework, subscribers whose lines have been deactivated will have a 12-month window to claim their unused airtime, provided they can verify ownership.

Maida emphasized that this initiative seeks to protect consumers while maintaining an efficient telecommunications sector. He acknowledged the debate over whether operators should refund unused airtime or apply the “use it or lose it” principle, stating that the goal is to develop a framework that protects consumers while ensuring the industry remains efficient and competitive.

Mrs. Chizua Whyte, the Head of Legal and Regulatory Services at the NCC, also spoke at the event. She described the Draft Guidance on Unutilised and Unclaimed Subscribers’ Recharges as a key step in fulfilling the commission’s mandate to develop regulatory frameworks that promote a vibrant communications market.

Whyte outlined the key provisions of the draft guidelines, including the 12-month window for reclaiming unused recharges, provided subscribers can verify ownership. She also highlighted the requirement for operators to conduct thorough audits of churned numbers and submit detailed reports of unclaimed recharges to ensure transparency. Additionally, the guidelines state that unclaimed recharges cannot be monetized but must be made available through service options, such as voice offerings, data plans, and value-added services on the primary network.

She emphasized that the issue of unutilized and unclaimed recharges presents both a consumer protection challenge and a regulatory opportunity. When subscribers are disconnected due to prolonged inactivity, they often leave behind unused credits. The proposed guidelines would ensure that subscribers can reclaim their purchased credits while providing operators with clear regulatory guidelines.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Whyte stressed that unclaimed airtime would not be monetized but instead offered to affected subscribers through various services. The commission expects full compliance from operators within 90 days of issuing the guidelines, along with comprehensive consumer education and notification requirements.