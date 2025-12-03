JUST IN: US tightens pressure on Nigeria over alleged religious killings, imposes visa bans 

… as Congress pushes ‘Christian genocide’ probe

The United States has imposed new visa restrictions on Nigerians accused of violating religious freedom, marking a significant escalation in Washington’s confrontational stance toward Abuja over spiralling sectarian violence.

The announcement, posted on X by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, targets individuals who “direct, authorize, fund, support, or carry out violations of religious freedom.” The move signals the Trump administration’s determination to hold Nigerian actors accountable amid heightened scrutiny of attacks against Christian communities.

The visa ban comes as US lawmakers intensify a sweeping investigation into what they describe as “systematic, escalating assaults” on Christians in Nigeria, an allegation Nigerian officials have consistently rejected.

At a joint briefing of the House Appropriations and Foreign Affairs Committees, top US lawmakers flatly dismissed Abuja’s long-standing position that the killings are driven by criminality and communal disputes rather than religion.

The hearing is part of a wider probe ordered by President Donald Trump, who appointed Reps. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) and Tom Cole (R-Okla.) to deliver a detailed report on massacres of Christians and potential US responses.

Presiding over the session, Mario Díaz-Balart, Vice Chair of House Appropriations, described the level of violence as “unacceptable and worsening,” warning that the US will no longer tolerate what it sees as Nigeria’s inadequate response.

He hinted that the final report to the White House could recommend sanctions or more forceful interventions against Islamist groups responsible for mass killings.

‘Under siege’: US religious freedom watchdog warns

Vicky Hartzler, Chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, warned that Nigeria is experiencing “an organised, deeply troubling rise in anti-Christian violence.”

She pointed to mass kidnappings, razed villages and the burning of churches, stressing that Christians are targeted “at a 2.2 to 1 ratio” compared with Muslims.

Hartzler acknowledged recent steps by the Tinubu administration, such as redeploying over 100,000 police officers from VIP duties – but said more decisive action is needed. She recommended: targeted sanctions, visa restrictions, asset freezes and conditioning US security aid

She described the government’s recent security reforms as “a promising start” but warned that violence has reached an “intolerable level.”

Experts challenge Abuja’s narrative

Dr Ebenezer Obadare of the Council on Foreign Relations rejected Nigeria’s argument that attacks do not disproportionately affect Christians, calling it “a convenient myth.”

He said extremist groups like Boko Haram, ISWAP and jihadist militias operate for religious reasons and have clear ideological targets.

Obadare criticised Nigeria’s security institutions as “too corrupt and incompetent” to dismantle jihadist networks without external pressure.

Sean Nelson of Alliance Defending Freedom International described Nigeria as “ground zero for Christian persecution,” arguing that Christian deaths are “five times higher” than Muslim deaths when adjusted for population.

He urged the US to tighten oversight of aid to Nigeria and route more support through transparent, faith-based organisations.

Lawmakers push ahead with aggressive oversight

Several US representatives criticised the Biden administration’s 2021 decision to delist Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” insisting that the reversal emboldened extremist networks.

Lawmakers from key committees signalled that more oversight actions, including sanctions, aid restrictions and congressional inquiries, are expected as they conclude their Trump-directed report on Nigeria’s religious violence.

With Washington now issuing visa bans and congressional leaders preparing even tougher measures, US-Nigeria relations face a new period of strain over security failures, accountability and claims of targeted Christian persecution.