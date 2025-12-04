Gov Otti Responds to Chief Ogbonna’s Attacks, Affirms Visit to President Tinubu Focused on Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has dismissed allegations by former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Charles Ogbonna, describing his verbal attacks as “petty, ignoble, and laughable.” The Governor clarified that his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu was solely to discuss the release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and not, as Ogbonna claimed, to plan a defection to the APC.

A statement issued by Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Otti’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said Ogbonna’s criticisms stem from personal grievances, including the government’s reclamation of the Agbozu Cocoa Plantation and the rejection of his son’s nomination for a political appointment. “Chief Ogbonna’s misplaced aggression and tantrums are the result of frustration and a sense of diminished influence,” the statement read.

Governor Otti’s office stressed that the meeting with President Tinubu followed a visit to Kanu at the Sokoto Correctional Centre on November 30, 2025, and represented a continuation of ongoing engagements with the federal government over the past two years aimed at securing the IPOB leader’s release. The Governor described the Aso Rock meeting as “positive and fruitful.”

The statement also highlighted Ogbonna’s contradictory claims, noting that he accused Governor Otti of inconsistency, betrayal, and political opportunism while ignoring Otti’s record of electoral victories over Ogbonna’s PDP candidates at local and national levels.

“Governor Otti didn’t campaign with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s name in 2023, and he doesn’t need to campaign with his plight for 2027. He believes that resolving Kanu’s conviction is essential for peace, security, and healing in Abia and Nigeria,” the statement said.

Ekeoma further criticized Ogbonna for attempting to politicize development projects, citing his recent attacks on the awarding of the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road as evidence of a mindset more concerned with personal and political gain than public welfare.

The statement concluded by urging Ogbonna to focus on personal political ambitions without engaging in “misplaced aggression” against the Governor, noting that such behavior only diminishes his credibility.

Governor Otti’s office reiterated its commitment to governance, peace, and strategic development in Abia State, emphasizing that personal attacks would not derail ongoing efforts to improve security and infrastructure.