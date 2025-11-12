Connect with us

Business

Senate approves Tinubu’s N1.15tn loan to cover 2025 budget shortfall as debt worries mount
Advertisement

Business

Gov. Adeleke presents N705.79bn 2026 budget to Osun House of Assembly

Business

Abeokuta North Chairman to Empower 1,500 Market Women with Microcredit Scheme

Business

Sterling Bank partners Sunbeth Global to promote Agriculture

Business

Skyway Aviation names Olusegun Adejo new chief financial officer

Business

Stock market sheds N4.64trn as MOFIREIF lists on NGX

Business

One Month to Go: MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 Set to Drive Investment, Integration, Inclusive Growth in W'Africa

Business

Nigeria to Open 2025 Licensing Round December 1, Prioritises Gas Development

Business

UBA backs Chad’s $30bn economic transformation plan, pledges strong financing support

Business

N1 trillion allocation claim is false APC propaganda – Adeleke’s spokesperson

Business

Senate approves Tinubu’s N1.15tn loan to cover 2025 budget shortfall as debt worries mount

Published

48 minutes ago

on

Senate approves Tinubu’s N1.15tn loan to cover 2025 budget shortfall as debt worries mount

The Senate on Wednesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to borrow N1.15 trillion from the domestic market to fund the outstanding portion of the 2025 budget deficit, a move that adds to growing concerns over Nigeria’s escalating debt burden.

Recall that Nigeria’s debt profile reached a record high of N152.39 trillion (approx. $99.68 billion) as of June 2025, driven by fresh borrowing and currency depreciation.

The approval followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt during plenary, chaired by Senator Haruna Manu.

The committee explained that the 2025 Appropriation Act pegged total government spending at N59.99 trillion, an upward revision of N5.25 trillion from the N54.74 trillion initially proposed by the Executive. This expansion widened the budget deficit to N14.10 trillion, of which N12.95 trillion had already been approved for borrowing. The fresh N1.15 trillion loan will close the remaining funding gap to allow full budget execution.

Committee members argued that the additional borrowing is necessary to sustain key development projects and maintain fiscal stability, despite the economic strain caused by low revenue generation and heavy debt servicing obligations.

Economists caution that the continued dependence on borrowing to finance deficits could push the economy deeper into a debt trap, with over 70 per cent of government revenue already devoted to debt servicing.

During the debate, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) successfully moved a motion mandating the Senate Committee on Appropriations to intensify oversight to ensure that all borrowed funds are transparently managed and applied strictly to their approved projects.

He said the National Assembly must “guard against leakages and misuse of borrowed funds” to prevent Nigeria’s fiscal situation from worsening.

While the Tinubu administration has defended its borrowing plan as a necessary step to stabilise public finances and sustain development projects, fiscal experts insist that the country must prioritise revenue diversification, spending efficiency, and debt transparency to avert a full-blown debt crisis.

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (402) Alex Otti (613) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1000) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (306) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (143) PDP (181) Peter Obi (674) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement