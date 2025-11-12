Abeokuta North Chairman to Empower 1,500 Market Women with Microcredit Scheme

The Executive Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government, Hon. Dr. Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, has unveiled plans to empower 1,500 market women through a microcredit scheme as part of activities marking his one-year anniversary in office.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Local Government Secretariat, Akomoje, Abeokuta, Hon. Oyegbola-Sodipo highlighted the completion of inherited projects from the previous administration, alongside the initiation and completion of new ones across all 16 wards. He said all projects are scheduled for commissioning during a week-long one-year in-office celebration.

The microcredit initiative, he explained, is designed for single-digit interest rates and will pilot 500 clusters of three women per group to ensure effective management and smooth rollout. “For the first time, market women will access microcredit through a formal-sector framework, benefiting over 500 women across different clusters,” he said.

The Chairman also outlined other flagship projects to be commissioned, including ultra-modern shopping complexes at Lafenwa and Ita-Osin, and a Computer Village with 240 shops at Olomoore, all set to be powered by mini solar energy systems.

Hon. Oyegbola-Sodipo further highlighted his administration’s efforts to empower youth through skills acquisition programs. Over 400 youths have been trained in Adire tie-and-dye, soap making, paint production (Ogoo Paint), and computer graphics and design, all under the Ogoo Multipurpose Venture. “The paint production unit is already operational, and participants trained in Adire production can start earning within three days. So far, we have successfully handed over three projects,” he said.

The week-long commemoration will also feature homage visits to all first-class Obas in the Local Government, a special Jumat service, and a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 23, at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ikereku, Abeokuta.