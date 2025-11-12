Connect with us

Abeokuta North Chairman to Empower 1,500 Market Women with Microcredit Scheme
Gov. Adeleke presents N705.79bn 2026 budget to Osun House of Assembly

Senate approves Tinubu’s N1.15tn loan to cover 2025 budget shortfall as debt worries mount

Sterling Bank partners Sunbeth Global to promote Agriculture

Skyway Aviation names Olusegun Adejo new chief financial officer

Stock market sheds N4.64trn as MOFIREIF lists on NGX

One Month to Go: MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 Set to Drive Investment, Integration, Inclusive Growth in W'Africa

Nigeria to Open 2025 Licensing Round December 1, Prioritises Gas Development

UBA backs Chad’s $30bn economic transformation plan, pledges strong financing support

N1 trillion allocation claim is false APC propaganda – Adeleke’s spokesperson

Published

28 minutes ago

on

Abeokuta North Chairman to Empower 1,500 Market Women with Microcredit Scheme

The Executive Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government, Hon. Dr. Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, has unveiled plans to empower 1,500 market women through a microcredit scheme as part of activities marking his one-year anniversary in office.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Local Government Secretariat, Akomoje, Abeokuta, Hon. Oyegbola-Sodipo highlighted the completion of inherited projects from the previous administration, alongside the initiation and completion of new ones across all 16 wards. He said all projects are scheduled for commissioning during a week-long one-year in-office celebration.

The microcredit initiative, he explained, is designed for single-digit interest rates and will pilot 500 clusters of three women per group to ensure effective management and smooth rollout. “For the first time, market women will access microcredit through a formal-sector framework, benefiting over 500 women across different clusters,” he said.

The Chairman also outlined other flagship projects to be commissioned, including ultra-modern shopping complexes at Lafenwa and Ita-Osin, and a Computer Village with 240 shops at Olomoore, all set to be powered by mini solar energy systems.

Hon. Oyegbola-Sodipo further highlighted his administration’s efforts to empower youth through skills acquisition programs. Over 400 youths have been trained in Adire tie-and-dye, soap making, paint production (Ogoo Paint), and computer graphics and design, all under the Ogoo Multipurpose Venture. “The paint production unit is already operational, and participants trained in Adire production can start earning within three days. So far, we have successfully handed over three projects,” he said.

The week-long commemoration will also feature homage visits to all first-class Obas in the Local Government, a special Jumat service, and a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 23, at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ikereku, Abeokuta.

