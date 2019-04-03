Sell pressure persist on Nigerian equity market, dips 1.85%

The Nigeria equity market on Wednesday extended its bearish sentiment to a third successive session. The bearish run was driven by selloff on Banking, Industrial Goods and Insurance sectors while Oil & Gas and Consumer goods sectors posted marginal gains. Market breadth closed negative, recording 8 gainers against 26 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) shed 558.04 absolute points, representing a dip of 1.85%, to close at 29,668.73 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization decreased by N209.60 billion representing a decline of 1.85%, to close at N11.14 trillion.

NB emerged the top gainer while CHIPLC & ACCESS emerged as the top losers.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; ACCESS (-10.00%), CCNN (-9.75%), ETERNA (-9.38%), UBA (-8.03%), FCMB (-7.89%), FBNH (-6.96%), DANGFLOUR (-5.56%) DANGSUGAR (-5.33%), WEMABANK (-5.19%), ZENITHBANK (-4.23%), GUARANTY (-2.78%), DANGCEM (-1.55%) and UACN (-0.65%). (GTI)

