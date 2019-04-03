Naira weakens by 0.07% in Investors’ Forex Window

The Naira depreciated by 0.07 per cent to N360.55 against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Forex window on Wednesday, as market turnover dropped by 59 per cent to $165 million.

A total of $405.12 million was transacted through the I&E window.

At the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate was unchanged at N307.00/$ (spot) and N355.78/$ (SMIS).

But at the parallel market, the cash rate depreciated by 0.06 per cent to N358.20/$ whilst the transfer rate remained unchanged at N364.00/$

© 2019, Felix OLOYEDE. All rights reserved.